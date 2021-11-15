This Is Bond County Restaurant Week

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is promoting its first Bond County Restaurant Week, from November 16 through November 21.

It is designed as a time to focus on and support local businesses by experiencing a variety of eating establishments in the community.

Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara said there are 11 participating restaurants, providing a variety of specials.

The week’s flyer can be viewed online at GreenvilleILChamber.org. It includes a list of all specials from November 16-21, in addition to registration slips.

The registration slips can be presented at the participating restaurant being visited and submitted for a chance to win gift cards, certificates and BOCO bucks.

For more information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 664-9272.