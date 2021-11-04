Tips For When You “Fall Back” Sunday, November 7

Daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m., so everyone will get an extra hour of sleep.

Before going to bed Saturday night, clocks should be turned back one hour.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville is providing tips for individuals to keep their internal clock in check.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention reports one in three adults do not get enough sleep on a regular basis.

Adults should get seven to eight hours of sleep each night to keep their cognitive performance and physical health sharp.

Medical experts at Holy Family Hospital suggest people go to bed 10 to 15 minutes later this week to prepare for the time change. This will allow the body and brain to adjust slowly to the change.

Experts also believe it’s important to stay in a bedtime and wake up routine, after clocks fall back, to better prepare the brain for sleep.

Other sleep tips include:

Limit the use of electronics one hour prior to going to bed.

Do not go to bed hungry; eat a light, healthy snack at least 30 minutes before bed.

Keep the bedroom temperature cooler than the rest of the house, if possible.

Avoid caffeine, alcohol and exercise close to bedtime.

If you are having sleep difficulties, talk to your primary care physician who could refer you to Holy Family Hospital’s Sleep Center.