Toastiez restaurant, located in the SMART Center in downtown Greenville, closed November 8 to prepare for a reboot and relaunch of the business.

Behind closed doors, new equipment is arriving and merchandise cases are moving to make way for an expansion.

Toastiez will reopen Monday, November 15, under new management, with a breakfast menu, expanded lunch items, a complete dinner menu, and coffee drinks.

Toastiez is located on the first floor of the SMART Center.