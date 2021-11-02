Triumphant Return Of Trunk Or Treat To Downtown Greenville

There was dampness in the air, but the Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s downtown trunk-or-treat event went well last Thursday evening.

Vehicles and tables were lined up along Second Street between College and Summer Avenues.

Chamber Director Elaine McNamara was pleased with the turnout and praised participants for their creativity. She said the weather turned out perfect; dry, but with an air of spookiness to it.

The line of costumed youngsters and adults stretched over two blocks to get candy and other treats during the event’s two hours.