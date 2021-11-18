Unit One Earns Perfect ISBE Profile Score

Each year, school districts in Illinois have a profile score with the Illinois State Board of Education. It is based on revenues, expenditures, and debt.

At Monday’s Mulberry Grove Unit 1 board meeting, the audit for the past fiscal year was presented and it was announced Unit 1 has a perfect profile score of 4.

The district is in the state’s Financial Recognition category.

Superintendent Robert Koontz said he is proud of the district achieving that score.

Unit 1 had the highest score, four, in the categories of fund balance to revenue ratio, expenditures to revenue ratio, days of cash on hand, percent of short-term borrowing remaining, and percent of long-term debt margin remaining.

Last year, the Unit 1 score was 3.90.