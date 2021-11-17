Unit One School Board Addresses Several Matters

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met Monday night and addressed several items.

A public hearing was held for the issuance of $1.9 million of working cash bonds to increase the amount of money in the working cash fund.

The hearing was the second step in the process. Superintendent Robert Koonce said the final step is to vote to issue the bonds, which will probably occur at next month’s meeting.

Prior to the regular meeting, the board held a hearing on the proposed tax levy. During the regular meeting, the tax levy was approved on a 4-0 vote with Steve Creek, Melody Helmkamp and Quinton Lindahl absent.

Superintendent Koontz said the levy was set based on a possible increase in assessed valuation of eight percent.

The new levy, for taxes to be paid next year, is $1,572,161. Koontz said that is an increase of about $114,000. The board decreased its levy requests in the IMRF and Social Security funds.

Koontz advised if the eight percent increase in assessed valuation occurs, the overall tax rate of the district could decrease from $4.32 per $100 assessed valuation to $4.26.

Following a closed session, the board approved motions to hire Kelsey Waters as the junior high cheerleading sponsor, and accepted the resignation of Vicki Grobengieser as a classroom paraprofessional.