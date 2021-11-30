Unit Two Approves Senior Co-op Program

Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, Bond County Community Unit 2 high school senior students will have the opportunity to stay in school and also work.

The Co-Op Program was recently approved by the school board. High School Principal Kara Harris put together the details and presented them to board members.

She believes the program could reduce the number of students who graduate early.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson advised while the program might be new to the district, similar ones have been provided at Illinois high schools for many years.

Olson said the Co-Op Program is a way for students and the district to connect with and help local employers. He said the program involves a curriculum and a coach or mentor who facilitates it and it allows seniors who have met their requirements to go to work and receive credit for it. He said it allows students who have or want jobs to be in school, but have release time throughout the day to go to work.

Olson and WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked more about the program. Olson said helps the district achieve some goals when it comes to hands-on learning. He noted some seniors could participate in the first semester or the second, depending on when they’ve met their requirements.

School board members reacted very positively about the program when plans for it were presented.