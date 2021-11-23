Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Items

At its recent meeting, the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel items.

The retirement of Cindy Odneal as a Greenville Elementary School Reading Recovery/Title I teacher, was accepted, effective immediately.

The board also accepted the resignations of Tracy Woker as a high school Special Education paraprofessional, effective November 26, and Ryan D’Arcy as high school scholar bowl coach, effective as soon as a replacement can be found.

Andrea Wight was hired as a parent educator with the Pre-School For All Prevention Initiative Grant, Mary Perritt as a Special Education paraprofessional, Hannah Dorries as a Kindergarten Readiness Program paraprofessional, and Megan McPeak as director for the high school musical.

A leave of absence was granted to maintenance employee Daniel Hutchins.