Unit Two Meeting Wednesday Evening

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet in special session Wednesday, November 10, at 5:15 p.m. in the high school library.

The only item on the agenda for action is consideration of expelling a student.

After that, the board’s committees will address various topics. The Policy and Curriculum Committee will receive information about a high school co-op class, the Facilities and Transportation Committee will talk about the prioritization of facility needs, enrollment and revenues; and the Finance Committee will review bills and look at a tentative tax levy.