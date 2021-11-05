Vandalia Native Named HR Coordinator At FNB Community Bank

Vandalia native Sally Emerick has accepted the position of human resources coordinator at The FNB Community Bank.

She started at the bank as a junior trust officer, then was promoted to assistant trust officer in January of this year.

Emerick has human resources experience from her position as general manager at the Holiday Inn Express in Vandalia. That experience and her human resources knowledge will play a vital role in her new position with The FNB Community Bank.

As human resources coordinator, she will provide strategic leadership and hands-on contributions in areas such as employment, training and development, and employee relations.