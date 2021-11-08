Veterans Day Ceremony In Greenville Thursday

A Veterans Day ceremony will take place Thursday, November 11, at 11 AM at the Greenville First United Methodist Church on South Second Street.

AMVETS Post 140 will conduct the service to honor all veterans from the Bond County area.

The program will include acknowledgment of new bricks in the Bond County Veterans Memorial, prayers, music, a gun salute, and the playing of “Taps”.

The featured speaker will be Steve Pickaske, senior pastor at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. He is a veteran of the US Navy, graduating from the Naval Academy and reaching the rank of lieutenant commander.

Masks will be required inside the church.

Some veterans will change flags at the Veterans Memorial on the courthouse lawn Thursday at 10:45 AM.

AMVETS Post 140 will display its Avenue of Flags around the city of Greenville on Wednesday, November 10.