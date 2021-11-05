Will o’ th’ Wind Closing After 48 Years

After 48 years, Will o’ th’ Wind Office Supplies & Electronics on Harris Avenue in Greenville is closing.

The store was started by Cliff and Ann Seale as a craft and hobby store in May of 1973. It later became a Radio Shack store and changed to Office Supplies & Electronics after Radio Shack went out of business.

Due to the retirement of store manager Tom Dooly and owner Marc Seale and the sale of their building, the store will be closing after business on Tuesday evening, November 30th, following a big going out of business sale, which is underway now.