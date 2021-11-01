Workman Takes Oath As Circuit Clerk

Bond County has a new circuit clerk.

Click below to hear Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer administer the oath of office to Randi Workman during a ceremony Friday morning at the courthouse:

Workman was appointed to the circuit clerk’s role by the Bond County Board on September 21, after Rex Catron announced his retirement.

The circuit clerk’s position will be on the ballot next year for a two-year unexpired term.

Workman, a Bond County native, is also president of the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education, and Central Township clerk.

Catron took over as Bond County circuit clerk on February 1, 2011.