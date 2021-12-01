Sorento School Supper Saturday For Ernst Scholarship

The Sorento School Sausage Supper, to support the Judy Ernst Memorial Scholarship Fund and Sorento School PTO, is Saturday, December 4 at the school.

Principal Amy Jackson told WGEL process from the event will help fund the Judy Ernst Memorial Scholarship as well as the school’s PTO. This year’s supper is a drive-through/carry-out style event, running from 3 to 7 PM, in front of the school building. The cost is $12 for a full meal. Jackson said the school wasn’t able to have the meal last year and many folks look forward to it, so they’re excited to bring it back.

Judy Ernst was a teacher at Sorento School who was very important in the lives of her students. Principal Jackson said Ernst was a special part of the school. Jackson’s mom was a good friend of Ernst and they taught at Sorento together for many years. Judy’s daughter is also an 8th grade teacher at Sorento School.

Principal Jackson said recipients of the scholarship usually attend the Sorento School eighth grade graduation ceremony, speaking to the eighth graders and wishing them well in their high school years.

Once again, the supper is Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. For more information, call the school at 217-272-4111.