A December To Remember In Pocahontas

WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin was in Pocahontas Saturday for a live broadcast from A Pocahontas Village Christmas. Jennifer and Don Rick, owners of The Strand, the Pocahontas Mercantile, and The Sweet Shop, were gracious hosts and it was a fantastic day! The Pocahontas square was busy with folks enjoying the beautiful weather, shopping, food, vendors, and more! The Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Department brought Santa into town on a fire truck and Bond County Fair Queen Bri Ulmer helped the kids make crafts and reindeer food. The weekend also marked the 201st anniversary of the Pocahontas United Methodist Church. Thanks to everyone who came out!

The event was sponsored by the Pocahontas Mercantile & Sweet Shop, Funderburk’s Diner & Gas, the Fainting Goat, Pub 36, the Schneider Insurance Agency (coming to Pocahontas in January, Lenjo’s, and Rampart Range.