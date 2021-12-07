AMVETS Visit Local Veterans

For the 29th consecutive year, members of AMVETS Post 140 recently visited veterans at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation and The Glenwood.

Gift cards were presented to each veteran by Program John Gillard for the purchase of necessary items. Season-decorated cupcakes were also given to them to enjoy with punch or coffee.

There are five veterans at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation: Eldon Wiegand, James Grueter, Lynn Hilmes, Bill Albert, and Ron Kautz.

Veterans at The Glenwood include Chester York, Roger Tift, Paul Tully, Henry Greer, Wayne Peterson and David Knight.

Representing AMVETS Post 140 were Gillard, John Knight, Brent Whittaker, Bill Johnston, Rodney Christian and Tony Koonce.