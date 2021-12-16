Arrests Made In Monday Incident In Greenville

Two Greenville men have been arrested in connection with an incident that occurred in the 6 o’clock hour Tuesday evening.

Greenville police responded at 6:19 p.m. to Casey’s General Store on Harris Avenue after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a male subject spraying another male with gasoline.

Both subjects fled the scene before officers arrived. Police attempted to stop one of the vehicles, but were unsuccessful.

Eventually officers stopped a unit at Charles Avenue and East South Avenue. The other vehicle was located near the same intersection.

Rural Med EMTs responded to that location and provided treatment to the subject sprayed with gasoline.

Two men, Kiondre L. Fitzgerald, age 25, and Deandre L. Truss, age 34, both from Greenville, were taken to the Greenville police station and questioned Monday night.

Fitzgerald was arrested for alleged aggravated battery and aggravated fleeing and eluding police. He was also issue traffic citations.

Truss, who Police Chief Stefan Neece says is the alleged victim in the incident, was arrested on Wednesday for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both men were being held in the Bond County Jail.