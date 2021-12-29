Bi-State Police Hunt Ends With Hostage Situation In Clinton County

The hostage situation in Clinton County has come to an end. Authorities now say there was only one suspect involved in the situation. The second individual who was believed to be an additional suspect reportedly turned out to be another victim in the situation.

KMOV TV in St. Louis reports the incident is connected to the murder of a Wayne County, IL, deputy early Wednesday morning, which was followed by a carjacking and shooting at a QuikTrip convenience store in St. Peters, MO.

Around 5 AM Wednesday, Wayne County, IL, Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley responded to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 near the Indiana border when he was shot. Another officer arrived to find Riley deceased and his squad car missing. It was reportedly later found abandoned on Interstate 64.

The suspect reportedly went to St. Peters, MO, where he allegedly carjacked a vehicle and shot a victim before fleeing on Interstate 70. That shooting victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect allegedly stole additional vehicles as he fled authorities and then made his way into the WGEL listening area. He was believed to be in the Pierron area late Wednesday morning. Authorities urged residents to remain inside their homes with doors locked.

During the noon hour, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning for residents in the areas of Jamestown, Breese, and Beaver Prairie, to remain inside with doors locked. Clinton County authorities also shared a photo of a vehicle which they said had previously been occupied by two men who were considered to be armed and dangerous.

Following that announcement, a home on Beaver Road near Carlyle was surrounded by a heavy police presence.

Sgt. Todd Ringle, Indiana State Police Public Information Officer for the Evansville District, which is near where Deputy Riley was killed, reported on Twitter around 1:40 PM Wednesday that one suspect has been taken into custody and a second individual was involved in the hostage situation near Carlyle. Around 45 minutes later, Sgt. Ringle posted, “Police have the suspect in custody. Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.” He confirmed the individual believed to be a second suspect was actually a victim.

No names or other information have been released at this time.