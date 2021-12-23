Bloomington Student Awarded Women In Leadership Scholarship

Greenville University is pleased to award the full-tuition Women in Leadership Scholarship to Carolyn Smolen of Bloomington, Illinois. This $29,998 scholarship is offered for fall 2022 and is renewable annually.

Carolyn exhibits all the leadership qualities the University and scholarship sponsors look for when choosing a recipient for this program that promotes empowerment and development for female leaders.

“Carolyn was a clear standout as a candidate for the full-tuition scholarship,” says Terri Sunderland, GU’s Women in Leadership program director. “We see in Carolyn strength in adversity, the ability to act on what is right against all odds, and the extraordinary skill of caring enough about a relationship dynamic to confront a situation to make it right. We believe Carolyn will make an excellent representative of Greenville University’s Women in Leadership Scholarship program and be a future inspiration to young women here at GU.”

Carolyn, a Normal Community West High School student, says she plans to pursue studies in premed at GU and looks forward to being involved in the church community in Greenville.

“I’m so happy to be a part of Women in Leadership,” Carolyn says. “All the women I interviewed with seemed like amazing women… I can’t wait to work with all of them.”

Greenville University has a rich heritage of empowering women for leadership. Sponsored by President Suzanne Allison Davis, the Women in Leadership Scholarship is for those incoming female students (traditional freshman or transfer) who have experience in leadership in their schools, communities, and churches, and desire to further their leadership development and experience at Greenville University. GU supports each recipient with character-building and service-leadership programming, and awardees will meet on a regular basis for mentorship with President Suzanne Davis.

Greenville University has a unique approach to student scholarships, investing in students who receive leadership scholarships, preparing them for leadership on campus and for lives of character and service beyond their years in college.

One hundred percent of students at Greenville University receive some form of financial aid. To qualify for this and other scholarships at Greenville University, apply at Greenville.edu/apply.