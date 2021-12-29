Bond County Board Holds Final 2021 Meeting

The Bond County Board held its final meeting of 2021 Tuesday night.

Board members approved American Rescue Plan Act funds for Katie’s Country Kids, a daycare facility in Mulberry Grove.

A motion was passed to provide no more than $28,500 for improvements to the outdoor playground areas, including the pouring of a concrete patio with a roof for shade, and putting up a porch roof on the existing building. Fire doors will also be erected in the building.

The board offered federal ARPA funds to Katie’s Country Kids for needed items after it agreed to provide money for the creation of a daycare facility in Greenville.

Jeremy Pestle, county highway engineer, reported on the status of the Red Ball Trail wooden bridge, which is in need of repairs.

The bridge is owned by Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. Pestle said he has nothing new to report from the railroad, so he is contacting the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Barricades are on the bridge to slow down traffic, and Pestle said he continues to monitor the bridge daily. He indicated the condition of the bridge, at this time, is not bad enough to close it.

The county board approved sending a letter of support for the Bond County Broadband Committee, which has a goal of providing reliable Internet service throughout the county. The committee plans to apply for inclusion in the Accelerate Illinois Infrastructure Broadband Planning Program.