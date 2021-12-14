Bond County In Illinois Disaster Declaration

Bond County is among 13 Illinois counties included in President Joseph Biden’s Illinois disaster declaration after last Friday night’s tornadoes.

Also on the list are Madison, Fayette, Montgomery, Macoupin, Cass, Coles, Effingham, Jersey, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike and Shelby counties.

The declaration provides federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts, due to the emergency conditions resulting from severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on December 10.

Specifically, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. The emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.