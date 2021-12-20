Carlyle Lake Student Employment Information Sessions

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake will soon be looking for qualified candidates to fill student vacancies for the 2022 summer recreation season. Carlyle Lake offers a great work experience opportunity for students pursuing a career in the field of biology, outdoor recreation, or natural resource management.

Students interested in the upcoming vacancies are encouraged to attend one of the information sessions to be held at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center on Wednesday, December 22 at 10:00 A.M. and Wednesday, December 29 at 10:00 A.M. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Carlyle Lake Project Office at 618-594-2484. Interested candidates will be able to learn more about the positions and how to apply.

Student Trainee positions will be available at the GS-02 level for currently enrolled college students and graduating high school seniors. During the summer term employees will work a 40-hour schedule. Candidates may be required to work a combination of days, nights, weekends, and holiday shifts.

Basic Requirements and Qualifications are:

Must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a technical or vocational school, 2-year or 4-year college or university, graduate or professional school, at a qualifying educational institution on a half-time or full-time basis pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate.

Minimum education requirement of high school diploma or GED by 31 May 2022.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Subject to drug testing requirements.

Good academic standing with a cumulative 2.0 grade point average.

Transcripts and proof of enrollment/acceptance letter.

Detailed resume showing eligibility for this position.

Required to sign a Pathways Participant Agreement.

Must be at least 18 years old.

For more information please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email carlylelake@usace.army.mil.