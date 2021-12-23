Centralia Man Pleads Guilty To Felony Gun Possession

Chris Jamison, 18, of Centralia, Illinois, entered a plea of guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in federal court in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

According to court documents, Mr. Jamison admitted possessing a Smith and Wesson handgun after having been previously convicted of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle in Marion County, Illinois, Circuit Court, case number 20-CF-120. Jamison was on probation for this offense when he was found with another firearm on March 1, 2021. Law enforcement officials utilized DNA testing to establish Jamison’s possession of the firearm.

Jamison is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force that focuses enforcement efforts in Centralia, Marion County, Illinois. The FBI Safe Streets Task Force consists of members of the FBI, Centralia Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Hudson.