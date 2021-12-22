Centralia Sex Offender Sentenced For Child Porn

A Centralia man has been sentenced for his possession of child pornography. Dakota Olson, 27, was sentenced on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, to 78 months in federal prison on one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents and statements made in federal court, Olson came to the attention of law enforcement based on a cyber tip that a Dropbox user had files containing child pornography.

Law enforcement discovered that between July 19, 2019, and February 13, 2020, Olson possessed over 1,500 images and over 150 videos of child pornography in his Dropbox account. Olson had received images and videos containing child sexual abuse material on the internet and organized them within his Dropbox account. Olson had previously been convicted of Criminal Sexual Abuse and was required to register as a sex offender.

As part of his sentence, Olson was ordered to serve a 5-year term of supervised release following his incarceration.

The investigation was conducted by the Jefferson County Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alexandria Burns.