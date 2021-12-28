CEO Class Hosting Murder Mystery Event

Each year, the Bond County CEO class sponsors a project designed to raise funds for student businesses.

The new fundraiser was announced at a breakfast last week, which was attended by investors, supporters, mentors, and past and current student members of CEO.

CEO Facilitator Amanda Dussold talked to WGEL about the upcoming event, which is a murder mystery night based on the Clue game.

Dussold said the date of the event is Saturday, January 15, at 6 PM at the Greenville SMART Center. Tickets are $50 for an individual and $80 per couple. They’re available at Bond County Realtors. Joe’s Pizza & Pasta will cater with a buffet-style meal.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

Desserts will be available from Jo Mama’s of Greenville.