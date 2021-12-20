Chocolate Day At Greenville Public Library

If you like chocolate, you might want to make a stop at the Greenville Public Library on December 28.

Library Director Jo Keillor said Tuesday, December 18, is National Chocolate Candy Day and the library staff want everyone to know how much they App-Hershey-Ate their patrons. So everyone who checks out material from the library that day will receive a free snack-sized Hershey bar.

The library is open Tuesdays from 10 to 11:50 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

As a reminder, the library will be closed for the holidays, December 24 and 25, and December 31 and January 1.