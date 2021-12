Just before midnight on Christmas Day the Greenville Fire Protection District was called to a house fire at 1411 Old National Trail. According to Chief Wise the family came home to find the fire burning in the kitchen. Thankfully the fire was contained to the kitchen.

Firefighters were on the scene for about 2 hours and Mulberry Grove responded for mutual aid. No cause is known but Wise said the fire likely smoldered for some time before spreading to the rest of the kitchen.