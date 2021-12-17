Christmas Lights Contest Underway

The second annual Greenville Holiday Lights contest is underway.

Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adam said fifteen homes and eight businesses have signed up and the contest is going well. He said he hopes the displays will make a nice bridge between the lights displays in Woburn and at the American Farm Heritage Museum and will provide a full evening of holiday enjoyment for everyone.

Local residents are invited to cast votes for their favorite display, according to Adam. He said judges will be out this week to pick the best residential and best business display. A Facebook contest was posted on the City of Greenville page for the Fan Favorite. A random winner will be drawn from among the entries. The winner of each category will win $50 in BoCo Bucks. Displays will remain lit up through December 31.

The map and address list of displays are available on the home page of the city’s website at GreenvilleIllinois.com.