City Council Meeting Tuesday

The Greenville City Council will conduct its regular December meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

Matters on the agenda include a tax levy ordinance, a discussion about a water main replacement along Idler Lane, proposals for phone system cable and a police dispatch work station, and purchases for the water and sewer departments.

The council must also pass an ordinance to extend the Downtown TIF District, now that it has been approved by the state legislature and governor.

The meeting can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.