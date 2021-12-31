City To Seek Downtown Grant

The City of Greenville will seek a state grant for a downtown plaza.

Meeting in special session Wednesday afternoon, the Greenville City Council approved a letter of support for the city’s application.

Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson said the plaza will include a stage, seating area, water feature, and visitor’s center. She said city officials are asking individuals and organizations to write letters of support for application and the city council will draft one as well.

The plaza would be on North Second Street between College Avenue, and Oak Street/Beaumont Avenue.

The city owns the buildings on the northeast and northwest corners of the intersection of College and Second.

A developer is interested in being involved with the downtown plaza.

The city is currently obtaining concept designs and cost estimates for the plaza.

The grant is available from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Thirty grants will be awarded in the state, ranging from $250,000 to $3 million.

The deadline to apply is January 10.