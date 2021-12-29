Council Approves Broadband Letter of Support

The Greenville city Council met in special session recently to discuss increasing and improving broadband service in the city and Bond County.

Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson told the council the county board had put together a broadband committee, which includes a representative of the City of Greenville. The committee was interested in applying for an Accelerate Illinois Broadband Infrastructure Planning program. The deadline is December 30.

The city council voted 3-0 to send a letter of support for the county’s inclusion in the State of Illinois broadband program. Bill Carpenter and Ivan Estevez were absent.

The Bond County Board plans to spend some of its American Rescue Plan Act federal funds on a broadband initiative with the goal of improving internet service in the county.