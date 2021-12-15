Council Approves Higher Tax Levy

Meeting Tuesday night, the Greenville City Council approved a higher tax levy for taxes to be paid in 2022.

The new levy is $885,193, five percent higher than the amount of taxes received this year.

Before the council voted, Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson explained the options were a 0% increase, a 2.5% increase, or a 5% increase. Staff recommended doing the 5% increase, which will amount to an additional $42,124. Nelson said over the past ten years, the levy was only increased three times.

Mayor Pro Tem Kyle Littlefield read a statement from Mayor George Barber, who supported the five percent increase.

Former Councilman John Gillard was at the meeting and voiced his opposition to any increase.

A motion to approve the city staff recommendation of a five percent increase was unanimously approved by Littlefield, Bill Carpenter, Ivan Estevez and Lisa Stephens.