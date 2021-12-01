Council Awards Bid On Water Chemical System

Meeting in special session Monday night, the Greenville City Council addressed a proposal for a water treatment plant chemical feed system.

Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson said this work is part of the process of moving toward a new water plant. The city wants to eliminate chlorine gas and feed liquid chlorine and eliminate anhydrous ammonia gas and feed liquid ammonia. There will be some testing required, which could take up to 18 months. The city wants to start this process now so the timing of the new plant isn’t impacted. Nelson said this effort will also increase the water quality.

Click below to hear more:

The successful bidder, Haier Plumbing and Heating, is located in Okawville.

Greenville is in the process of preparing to construct a new water treatment plant.