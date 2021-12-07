Council Hires Consultant To Seek Grants

At its recent special meeting, the Greenville City Council entered into a contract with a consulting firm to help apply for grants.

The contract is with Dan Shomon, Incorporated from Chicago. With a contract covering 13 months, the city will pay a total of $78,000 for the services.

Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson told the council the city currently had a lot of grant opportunities available. She said it’s important for the city to be in the best position possible because many of the grants are very competitive. She said the city is currently working on an application for a grant for the proposed public park on Second Street and officials believe the city will have a better chance at securing the grant with the help of the consultant.

Nelson said the consultant could be used for other grant opportunities besides the downtown park.

It was noted the contract can be cancelled at any time with one month’s notice.

The vote to approve the contract was 4-0 with Councilman Ivan Estevez absent.

The council was asked if the city wants to continue to sponsor a Greenville International Award in Hong Kong, China. One was given in 2019, but there was no award last year due to COVID-19.

Councilmen talked about the award and noted there would be a minimal cost for the city to be represented at the March ceremony.

Mayor George Barber would probably be the one to go, with his airfare and hotel costs paid by the International Fellowship Fund in Honk Kong. The city would have to pay for incidental expenses such as meals.

The council voted to go forward and continue to be a sponsor of the award. It will have to make a recommendation of who will receive it.

When former City Manager Dave Willey made the trip in 2019, he said the relationship formed during the visit could possibly result in benefits for Greenville, down the road, as some people involved in the program are interested in a stronger relationship with the City of Greenville and Greenville University because it builds a stronger system for them.

The first award went to Karen and Steve Smith from Enertech Global.