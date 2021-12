The Greenville City Council has scheduled three special meetings for this week.

In all three, the council will go into executive session to discuss personnel and possibly other items allowed for closed session.

The meetings begin at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 9 and Friday, December 10 on the second floor of the SMART Center.

A meeting is also set for Saturday, December 11 at 11 a.m. in the Greenville Municipal Building.