Davis Announces DOJ Funding To ISP, AG & DOC

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill) today announced that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has awarded more than $4 million to three state agencies to reduce the DNA processing backlog, combat internet crimes against children, and improve adult reentry programs. The Illinois State Police will receive $2,596,295 to reduce the DNA processing backlog. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office will receive $550,852 to combat internet crimes against children. The Illinois Department of Corrections will receive $899,941 to improve adult reentry programs

“These funds will be used to make our communities safer by solving crimes, proactively protecting our children, and reducing the amount of repeat offenders,” said Davis. “It is important we continue to adequately fund our law enforcement and give them the tools they need to do what they do best – protect and serve.”

Project Details

Recipient: Illinois State Police

Amount: $2,596,295

Project Title: Illinois State Police BJA FY21 DNA Capacity Enhancement for Backlog (CEBR) Program

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is responsible for providing accurate, complete and timely forensic science services to approximately 1,200 law enforcement agencies located throughout the State of Illinois. In an effort to increase the forensic biology/DNA analytical capacity by processing more samples and reducing the number of cases awaiting analysis on the backlog, the ISP will strategically use funds from the FY 21 DNA Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction program to implement the following activities: (1) outsource DNA casework to an accredited contract laboratory, (2) pay overtime to ISP staff directly engaged in processing, screening, recording, analyzing and reviewing forensic biology/DNA evidence, and (3) purchase critical supplies needed for the analysis of forensic biology/DNA evidence.

Recipient: Illinois Attorney General’s Office

Amount: $550,852

Project Title: Illinois Attorney General’s Office ICAC Task Force Program

The National Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program consists of state and local law enforcement task forces dedicated to developing effective responses to online enticement of children by sexual predators, child exploitation, and child obscenity and pornography cases. The Illinois ICAC Task Force will serve as a central point for referrals from out-of-state law enforcement agencies investigating internet child exploitation-related crimes involving Illinois. With the help of attorneys from the Illinois Attorney General’s High Tech Crime Bureau, the ICAC task force will engage in proactive undercover activity and reactive investigations, participate in national initiatives related to internet child exploitation, provide training to Illinois law enforcement officers to enhance their ability to investigate, prosecute or conduct computer forensic examinations, and provide Internet safety presentations and materials to public groups.

Recipient: Illinois Department of Corrections

Amount: $899,941

Project Title: Expanding Literacy Attainment and Special Education Opportunities in the Illinois Department of Corrections

The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) hopes to address multiple challenges in adult education. IDOC plans to reduce or eliminate instructional interruptions, create a digitized adult educational resource available on tablets, and introduce processes for identifying and serving individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, learning disabilities or traumatic brain injuries.