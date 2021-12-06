Deceased Male Found In Vehicle On I-70

Fayette County Coroner David Harris reports that he was dispatched Saturday evening regarding an individual who was found deceased in a vehicle at mile marker 72 on the eastbound side of Interstate 70.

At the scene Coroner Harris pronounced 39 year old Richard J. Deshong of Ford City, Pennsylvania deceased.

An autopsy was expected to be performed on Deshong at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham on Monday, December 6th. Investigation into this death continues by the Illinois State Police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.