US Senator, World War II vet, and previous presidential candidate Bob Dole passed away on Sunday.

President Joe Biden has ordered American flags to fly at half-staff through sunset on Thursday, December 9.

That occasion overlaps with Pearl Harbor Day, which is this Tuesday, December 7. Local veterans organizations will post their Avenue of Flags in Greenville on Tuesday, December 7, in observance of Pearl Harbor Day. Those flags will be taken down on Wednesday, December 8.