Gehrig Scholarship Applications Accepted

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting applications for the Dr. Harold Gehrig Scholarship.

It is for students currently enrolled in college who are majoring in agriculture, natural resources or veterinary medicine. Applicants must have graduated from Greenville or Mulberry Grove High School.

Applications are due February 1 and must be submitted electronically. Visit bondswcd.org to complete an application online.

Dr. Gehrig was a veterinarian who served over 10 years on the conservation district board. To honor his service and passion for agriculture, natural resources and veterinary medicine, the conservation district created the Dr. Harold Gehrig Memorial Scholarship.