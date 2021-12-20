Greenville Airport Receives Grant

Greenville Airport is one of the recipients of a Rebuild Illinois Airport Capital Improvement Grant.

The grant is for $162,000.

Greenville Airport Manager Larry Kleiner said officials are looking to increase their hanger capacity with a 75’x75’ box hanger that will hopefully attract an airplane mechanic and a shop-on-site to serve airplanes hangered at the airport and to bring business into Bond County. Kleiner said the grant money will be used to do the apron work around the building. General obligation bonds will also be issued to pay for part of the project.

Kleiner said the projects have been in the planning stages for some time and when it was learned the state money was available, airport officials applied for the grant.

He stated the additional hangar is needed due to a tremendous demand for airplane space.