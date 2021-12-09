Greenville Board of Adjustments Meets

The Greenville Board of Adjustments held a public hearing Tuesday night on a request from Dr. Matthew Chenault for a variance.

Chenault is seeking the variance from the city’s rear set back requirement for the construction of an addition to Greenville Rehab and Pain Clinic at 1105 East Harris Avenue.

His plans are to build up to five feet from the property line.

During the hearing, Kent Loepker, owner of a duplex immediately to the north, voiced his opposition to the addition being that close to his property line. He also felt it would have an adverse effect on the value of his property.

Board of Adjustments member Doug Faulkner suggested Loepker and Chenault get together to discuss the situation and see if an agreement could be reached. The two men agreed to meet.

The board passed a motion to have the request withdrawn, then the Board of Adjustments will host another session on the matter, possibly in January.