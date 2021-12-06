Greenville Board of Adjustments To Meet

The Greenville Board of Adjustments has a special meeting Tuesday, December 7 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building.

The board will conduct a public hearing on a request from Dr. Matthew Chenault of Greenville Rehab and Pain Clinic. He is seeking a variance from a rear setback requirement for an addition to the rear of his building located at 1105 East Harris Avenue.

Any interested party wan ting additional information on this request should contact the office of the interim city manager at 664-1644.