Greenville FFA Attends 94th National FFA Convention

Fifteen members of the Greenville FFA Chapter attended the 94th Annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The highlight of the week was Levi Siebert receiving his American FFA Degree. Approximately 3,500 American FFA Degrees are handed out each year at the National FFA Convention. That number represents less than half of one percent of all FFA members, making it one of the organization’s highest honors.

The week was also filled with activities including the FFA Career Show, Shopping Mall, Competitions, tours, and the most important, the convention meetings. The meetings featured Courtenay DeHoff, the Fancy Lady Cowgirl that has been a TV Personality, Keynote Speaker and Podcast Host bridging the gap between Urban and Rural Cultures, was the opening Keynote Speaker. Members attending also heard several National FFA Officer’s retiring addresses.

The members also participated in activities including Brett Young and Alex Miller Concert and the World’s Toughest Rodeo, a bull riding competition.

The career show was packed full of fun activities to help learn about the many different careers in agriculture. The career show had everything from rock climbing, bow hunting to game shows. This event also featured many new and advanced tools used in agriculture today.

Not only was the week full of events at the convention center but also tours of many different businesses. The tours included Apache Sprayer Assembly Plant in Mooreville, IN. Others tours around Indianapolis were the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Fastenal Distribution Center, Kelsey Farms, Traders Point Creamery and Dairy, and Ozark Fisheries where they raise koi and goldfish for distribution.

National FFA Convention was a great learning experience and a way to meet new people from across the nation. The members varied in visiting from the state of Alaska to Puerto Rico and from the state of Maine to Hawaii.