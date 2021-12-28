Greenville Holiday Lights Winners

The City of Greenville has announced the winners of its Holiday Lights Contest.

The residential winner is at the home of Samantha Bailey, at 405 West Washington Avenue (pictured above).

Bond County Realtors, with Noel Harnetiaux and Crystal Grove, won the Business Division.

The fan favorite, on a vote by the public over Facebook, was the Brett and Savannah Steiner residence at 503 St. John Street. It received 241 comments.

One entry was randomly selected as a winner. It was Charles Volkers at 522 Charles Avenue.

Jes Adam, Greenville tourism director, said each winner receives $50 in BoCo Bucks.

A total of 23 displays were entered in the contest. They will be up at least through December 31.

The additional participants include: