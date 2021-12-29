Greenville Police Officer Hired

The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners met Tuesday to fill an opening in the Greenville Police Department.

A motion was approved to offer a provisional appointment as a police officer to Jacob McClintock.

He lives in Greenville and works as a law enforcement officer in St. Louis.

Alan Davis, chairman of the board of commissioners, said McClintock can begin his job in Greenville, once he has passed the required medical exams.

Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece said once McClintock starts here, the Greenville department will be at full force.