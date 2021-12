Saturday is a special day at the Greenville Public Library.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL everyone who checks out materials from the library Saturday will receive a packet of sugar cookie mix and a holiday cookie cutter, courtesy of the FNB Community Bank.

The library is open Saturday from 9 to 11:50 a.m.

Patrons need to know the library will be closed December 24 and 25, and December 31 and January 1.