Greenville Public Library Mitten Day Event

A special event is being held by the Greenville Public Library now through Monday, December 6 to help youngsters in the community.

Library Director Jo Keillor said everyone is invited to bring a pair of new or gently used mittens or gloves to the library. They’ll be hung on a tree for now and then taken to local schools for children who may need them to stay warm.

Click below to hear more:

For more information call the library at 664-3115. It is open Monday from 19 to 11:50 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.