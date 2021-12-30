Health Department Boosts Flu Vaccinations

Flu season is underway and can extend through May.

The Bond County Health Department is encouraging eligible individuals to obtain a flu vaccination, as it can reduce the risk of catching the flu, as well as the risk of more severe complications.

For more information about the flu vaccine and immunizations, contact the health department at 664-1442, extension 126.

Health department officials reported even though vaccination is not total protection, the annual vaccine is the best protection and recommended for those six months or older.