Hospice Remembrance Service In Greenville Dec. 14

The Bond County Health Department’s Hospice Program is hosting a special holiday remembrance ceremony.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, December 14 at 6 p.m. in the Greenville First Christian Church.

Karen File, health department bereavement and volunteer coordinator, said the ceremony is a beautiful way to memorialize and honor the lives of those lost in the hospice program 2020 and 2021. You are welcome to attend the service whether you lost someone on hospice or not. File said there will be some Christmas music, perhaps a few tears, and a lot of fun stories. She said information on coping with grief during the holidays will also be available. If you would like to have the name of your loved one read during the service, regardless of how long ago they passed, call 664-5020.

Dee Armes from the First Christian Church will give a brief message. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the program.