Hospital Colleagues Participate In Toys For Joy

HSHS Holy Family Hospital colleagues generously donated gifts towards the Bond County Toys for Joy program. Ornaments with the child’s age and gender were placed on the hospital’s Giving Tree for colleagues to choose from, and hospital colleagues answered the call.

“Many of the colleagues at Holy Family are from this community, and we are passionate about helping in any way we can,” shared Kayla Tompkins, pharmacist and mission team member at HSHS Holy Family Hospital. “Our colleagues were more than happy to have this opportunity to support our community so that they may have a blessed Christmas.”